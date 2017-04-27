The Ultimate ’80s Wedding Reception Playlist

Whether you grew up in the ’80s or not, one thing’s for sure: the music from that decade features plenty of upbeat tunes to get down to, especially if you have a wedding — and wedding reception playlist — to plan. If you’re looking to bring a good time (and some dance-offs) to your big day, then we’ve got the ultimate playlist for you. From “Mickey” to Madonna and Michael Jackson classics, check out the songs that are guaranteed to get guests up off their feet all night long.

Looking for more wedding music? Here’s our wedding music guide, suggestions for the first dance, and suggestions for the father-daughter dance.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/80s-Wedding-Songs-29237704

Share

More Celebrity News: