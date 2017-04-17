The Stars Who Came Out For the Premios TV y Novelas Came to Slay

The Premios TV y Novelas red carpet, hosted in Mexico City, was the place to play and these stars were ready. Some of the biggest telenovela stars came out to support each other and the very dramatic work that they do — hey, it’s seriously hard to show off so much emotion on the small screen.

The night, where La Candidata and El Hotel de los Secretos took the most awards, was full of sparkle, with names like Ninel Conde and Maite Perroni walking the red carpet in sexy eye-catching gowns. Check out the photos ahead and see if you find your favorite novela actor or actress.

