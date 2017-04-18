The Property Brothers’s Latest Project Is Next-Level Outrageous

The Property Brothers have done some pretty outrageous things in the name of home design, but their latest project is their most hilarious by far. Jonathan and Drew Scott partnered with Esurance on a series of ditties about maintenance. While rapping, dancing, and sporting one ridiculous costume after another, they impart their wisdom on home and auto care; think hacks like how to get scratches out of furniture with a walnut or unstick a drawer with a bar soap. “People soak up information better if they’re having fun watching it,” Jonathan told us.

While singing and dancing is a departure from what they normally do on HGTV, it wasn’t much of a stretch for the Scotts, who grew up performing. “When we were talking with Esurance, we thought at first it was going to be just the dry content, but they brought more of these hilarious ideas for all these different genres of music and song. We had a blast collaborating on that, coming up with the lyrics and then performing,” Jonathan said.

As for why they felt it was important to focus on small maintenance projects, Drew explained, “I find that a lot of people will focus on this major renovations but what they always forget are the simple things around the house” Best of all, the brothers point out is that these hacks will save you big bucks, something they say their father was a genius at doing when they were growing up. “My dad had a million hacks that now today we’re sort of revamping and doing them in this unique way,” said Jonathan, joking that he hopes the videos will help viewers, “Save your money and spend it on things you like, like massages and going to Disneyland.”

The first ditty, “Everything Is Brighter”, features their tip on how to clean your car headlights with toothpaste. Check it out below and then visit Esurance’s Facebook page where the rest of the series will be released.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Property-Brothers-Esurance-Raps-43442896

