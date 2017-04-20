The No. 1 Thing to Look For When Shopping For Your Bridal Veil

Next to the wedding gown, the veil is another important piece to a bride’s overall look on her big day. Unlike dress shopping, however, where you have an idea of the styles you like, veil shopping can be complicated. There’s the length to consider, the type of material, and the differences in price points (why are some veils $300?!). Before you frantically start googling, we tapped some experts from BHLDN to help set us straight: “What’s the first thing a bride should look for when veil shopping?”

According to Senior Stylist Caroline Dilsheimer, the most important thing to keep in mind when choosing a veil is the color. You might be thinking, “Aren’t all veils basically white?” But there are a host of other subtle hues, like as ivory and blush. “When you’re looking for a veil you want to look for one that is the same shade or a shade lighter than your gown,” Caroline said. “That gives your overall look a really bright and airy feel.” Then she added, and this is key, “If you’re veil is darker than your gown, it can kind of cast a shadow on your own look and make it feel a little bit heavy.”

There you have it, your first tip for bridal veil shopping. Look out for the color, check. In case you’re wondering what’s the most popular color for veils, Caroline revealed it’s ivory for BHLDN brides. “It’s a little bit of a warmer tone and a softer feel,” she said. With this helpful advice in mind, shop our veil selections ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Color-Veil-Should-I-Get-My-Dress-43451260

