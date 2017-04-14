The Internet Has Made DJ Khaled’s Son the Most Adorable Meme

The internet’s best father-son relationship right now might be DJ Khaled and son Asahd Khaled. Ever since Asahd was born (and even the moments leading up to it), Khaled has done nothing but celebrate his son. In fact, Asahd even has his own Instagram account with 411,000 followers and is an executive producer on Khaled’s newest album, Grateful. It’s no surprise why the internet has made Asahd the most adorable meme ever.

The whole meme centers around just how hard Asahd works — and that Khaled won’t let him rest for even a minute. Prepare to laugh and fall in love with their sweet relationship.

