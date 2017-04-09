The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander’s Love

There’s no denying it: Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands are not only the happiest royal couple out there but also the chillest. It’s been that way since they first announced their engagement to the public in 2001, after meeting in 1999 at the Seville Spring Fair in Spain. Even their wedding was a laid-back affair in comparison to other royal weddings, with Argentina-born Máxima in a simple but still stunning Valentino gown and smiling wide for the cameras.

From that moment on, the cuteness has only increased. There are endless photos of the royal couple happily walking arm in arm, laughing so hard it’s contagious, and enjoying sweet and silly moments with their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane. Scroll ahead to see Máxima and Willem-Alexander’s love grow deeper and more fun as the years go by.

