The Couple of Glimpses We’ve Already Gotten of Jared Padalecki’s Daughter Are Supercute

Jared Padalecki and wife Genevieve welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Odette, on St. Patrick’s Day, and even though she’s less than a month old, we’ve already gotten two adorable peeks at the tiny tot. Shortly after the baby’s birth, Genevieve shared a precious snap of the two cuddling, which she then followed up with a photo of Odette hanging out with Jensen Ackles’s newborn daughter, Arrow. Here’s hoping the Supernatural couple, who are also parents to sons Shepherd, 3, and Thomas, 5, will share even more family moments on social media in the coming months.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pictures-Jared-Padalecki-Daughter-Odette-43409488

Share

More Celebrity News: