The Back of Kate Middleton’s Easter Hat Is All You Need to See

When Kate Middleton stepped out to attend this year’s Easter service at St George’s Chapel, she stuck with light, neutral basics. A trusty Catherine Walker coat was the foundation of her elegant outfit, which she completed with an Etui woven clutch, Rupert Sanderson pumps, tiny drop pearl earrings courtesy of the queen, and a brand new pill box hat.

You might at first write this look off as sophisticated and plain, but when Kate turns around you’ll spot the lovely bow affixed to her fascinator, a stylish little wink to those following in her footsteps. Scroll for an all-angles view and you’ll understand why Kate’s Easter ensemble is the only one we can’t stop admiring.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Kate-Middleton-Catherine-Walker-Coat-Easter-43436189

Share

More Celebrity News: