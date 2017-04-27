The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Called 911 Before Fleeing the Scene of Car Accident

This post has been updated with new information.

The Bachelor’s Chris Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday following a fatal car crash in Aurora, IA, People confirms. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former reality star was driving a Chevy pickup when he reportedly rear-ended a John Deere tractor trailer, which was being driven by a 66-year-old man named Kenneth Mosher, sending it into a ditch and rendering the man unconscious. On Wednesday, newly-released audio revealed that Chris called 911 before allegedly fleeing the scene. After checking the man’s pulse, Chris hung up on the operator and promised to call back. The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Chris, who had a short-lived engagement to Whitney Bischoff after his stint as the Bachelor, has been released after his mother, Linda, posted his $10,000 bond for bail. He was not charged with driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for Chris has since released a statement on his behalf, saying, “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Soules-Arrested-April-2017-43465886

