The 8 Most Popular Wedding Dress Designers Right Now

The bridal industry is bigger and better than ever at the moment, which means there are more wedding dress options than ever before. Though there are tons of amazing smaller, indie designers popping up, there are certain design houses that have proved they’re here to stay, either through long-established wedding collections or by making their name in mainstream fashion and then venturing into the wedding world. Either way, there is a group of designers that are considered go tos for any fashion lover who finds herself ready to walk down the aisle. Each with their own unique style and vibe, they’ve garnered dedicated followings of brides-to-be who can’t imagine wearing anyone else’s designs on their big day.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Wedding-Dress-Designers-43460923

Share

More Celebrity News: