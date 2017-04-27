The 2 Glee Performances Lea Michele Would Rather Forget

Over the course of Glee‘s 121 episodes, the cast gave us some truly epic performances — but not all of them were memorable in a good way. Former star Lea Michele appeared on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, and revealed the performances that still make her cringe. She also highlighted a couple of her favorites, both of which admittedly still make us tear up a bit.

Best: “Somebody to Love”

Best: “Don’t Stop Believin’”

37102841

Worst: “What Does the Fox Say?”

Worst: “Gangnam Style”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Lea-Michele-Least-Favorite-Glee-Songs-43471600

Share

More Celebrity News: