The 1 Big Reason Yolanda Hadid Is Reportedly Selling Her Swanky LA Bachelorette Pad

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid has faced her share of trials and tribulations in recent years, battling Lyme disease, divorcing husband David Foster, and selling their palatial 12,000-square-foot Malibu mansion. Last year was a rebuilding year for the stunning mother of supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid and son Anwar Hadid; she started out her single life by purchasing a $4.59 million condo in the superswanky Carlyle Residences. The towering and celebrity-filled condo building is located in Los Angeles’s affluent Wilshire Corridor neighborhood and features every imaginable amenity, from valet parking and a heated swimming pool to a concierge and fitness center.

Now, just a year later, TMZ reports that Yolanda is ready to move on — or more specifically, to move east to be closer to her three kids in NYC — and the Carlyle Residence website shows that Yolanda has just listed the 3,950-square-foot digs.

The new owners are in for a luxurious treat, as in the brief time Yolanda was living in the condo, she managed to stylishly customize the finishes to perfection. The home features a private elevator to whisk guests directly inside the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode. The apartment features soaring 11-foot ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout. While this home’s kitchen doesn’t boast a walk-in marble and glass refrigerator (like the one that became so famous from RHOBH that it now has its own Twitter account), it does have a chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, Wolf Professional appliances, and not one but two Sub-Zero refrigerators. Yolanda’s private quarters are even more over the top, with a private den complete with wet bar and a walk-in closet so big all her kids could store their wardrobes in it. The bathrooms are perfect for relaxing and recuperating, with rare onyx and granite surfaces and a soaking tub in the master bath overlooking the city.

Take an in-depth look at the space as it was when Yolanda purchased it in the images ahead.

39372699,35881189,35258947

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Yolanda-Foster-Buys-LA-Condo-39582677

Share

More Celebrity News: