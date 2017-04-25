Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Remains Hopeful That His Father Butch Will ‘Stay Clean & Sober’ After Lifelong Battle with Addiction

Tyler Baltierra has some doubts about his dad’s future following his release from jail on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The 25-year-old expressed his concern that his father, Butch, may slip back into his old addictions once he was released, after a friend of his asked him what he thought would happen once Butch was out.

“Same thing that’s happened every time he’s gotten out,” Tyler says. “That’s the problem with drug addicts, you can’t trust them.”

Tyler said his dad would be staying at their old house in the hopes that “he’ll stay clean and sober,” but he admits that he’s not sure his dad will be able to do that.

“I thought he could,” he says. “This was his longest streak .”

Once released, Butch seemed set on making amends with his son, explaining to MTV’s Teen Mom OG producers that he “ain’t blaming nobody” for his arrest.

“I put everything on myself,” Butch says. “It’s nobody’s fault. First, it was one line , then it was two. That’s where the addict kicks in.”

“I go get a sixteenth of powder cocaine,” he continues. “I’m not cooking it, I’m not smoking it, I’m not shooting it, I’m just snorting it. What a dumb—.”

Butch later approached Tyler to thank him for giving him another chance, saying, “It’s the most wonderful feeling to be… what I’ve been through, what I’ve done… you’ve got my back, like, no matter what, you’re still here.”

I do it all because of the natural unconditional love I have for the people in my life. I do it because life is too short. https://t.co/psRT0JRARg — Tyler BaltierraMTV (@TylerBaltierra) April 25, 2017

Tearing up, Butch attempted to explain to Tyler how grateful he was to still have family by his side.

“Here I got a 24-year-old son,” Butch says. “ given me more love than I’ve ever felt from anybody. It’s confusing, but it’s beautiful at the same time.”

“Listen, I ain’t putting no guarantees on nothing, but I’m going to do the best I can, to stay clean and sober and move forward,” he adds.

On Twitter, Tyler wrote he’s able to take on the mounting stress of family life “because of the natural unconditional love I have for the people in my life. I do it because life is too short.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

