Tarek and Christina El Moussa Will Not Be Back For Flip or Flop Season 8

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

It seems fans of the long-running HGTV show Flip or Flop will have to say goodbye soon. While the show’s stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa continued to film season seven after filing for divorce, it now seems that they will go no further. InTouch reports five sources have confirmed to them that there are no plans for season eight to go into production, which means Flip or Flop will end after season seven airs later this year. The news is somewhat of a surprise, as ratings for the show have actually gone up since the couple’s separation.

While Christina and Tarek have been hot topics in the news for everything from their dating life to their “revenge” bodies, the two have done a good job keeping their professional relationship civil. InTouch reports that they entered into filming for season seven cautiously, agreeing to film only five episodes with the option for more. It seems five was plenty, as the couple decided not to film beyond those contractually obligated episodes. With all their new television projects in the works, however, it’s not surprising that they were ready to move on.

They’ve franchised Flip or Flop and have five new spinoff series in the works all over the country, starting with Flip or Flop Las Vegas, which is coming out in April. Christina is also rumored to be shopping around her own design show. While we’re sad to see the original series end, we’re excited for all the great projects Christina and Tarek have ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Flip-Flop-Ending-After-Season-7-43396573

Share

More Celebrity News: