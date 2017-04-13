Spring’s Coolest Hair Color Is – You Guessed It – Millennial Pink

Millennial pink has been taking over our Instagram feeds, favorite destinations, and products for almost six months now, and the trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Now, the pastel pink hue is making its way to hair color, and the shade is perfect for Spring.

Not only does sporting the hair color give you cool-girl cred, but the sophisticated hue also acts as a unique neutral tone that plays well with any shade of makeup. Unfortunately, if you don’t already have light hair, this look will take some commitment. Anyone with darker hair will have to bleach first in order for the pink hue to show up. Keep reading to get inspired by 20 real women sporting this rosy trend.

42680659

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Pink-Hair-Color-Ideas-43426611

Share

More Celebrity News: