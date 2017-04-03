Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Goes from Rehab to ‘Raw’ with Ex Thomas Ravenel, Says Shep Rose

Ba ba dee, ba ba dee dee dee, it’s not so easyyyyy …

Southern Charm returns on Monday night, and so does controversial North Carolinian Kathryn Dennis, who is trying to prove herself in a rancorous custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel after she completed a stint in rehab.

Dennis and Ravenel’s costar Shep Rose stopped by PEOPLE Now on Monday to tease that the new season is “pretty raw” for Dennis, who has been trying to get more time with her daughter Kensie, 3, and son Saint, almost 18 months, but facing fierce resistance from Ravenel.

“She’s pretty honest about ,” says Rose, “and credit to her about that because honesty wins the day in my opinion. Just own yourself — that’s what I would tell anybody was ever on TV.”

And while Rose refused to take sides in the “Cold War” between Dennis and her rival Landon Clements, who was rumored to have romanced Ravenel last season, he did say the 54-year-old playboy is “unfettered” since fully cutting off his tumultuously on-and-off relationship with Dennis.

“He’s a lot of fun when he’s ,” said Rose. “I mean, they do not need to be together in my humble opinion — let’s put it that way.”

And as for that time Clements made Rose visibly squirm by declaring her love for him?

“It’s very nice that she loves me, but that’s a bad decision by her — loving me,” the unabashed player says with a laugh. “I’m not a very safe bet, unfortunately. … It seems like every year I’m still single, I like it more and more.”

Southern Charm season 4 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/tv/southern-charm-shep-rose-gives-kathryn-dennis-thomas-ravenel-update/

