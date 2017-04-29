Someone in Virginia is Shaving Cats and Police are Baffled

Waynesboro, Virginia police are investigating strange cases of pet cats being abducted and shaved in their underbelly or groin area.

The Waynesboro Police Department has received complaints from multiple neighbors about their cats being mysteriously shaved, according to NBC29.

The news outlet reported the police initially suspected citizens were taking the animals to get spayed or neutered, but that was disproved when the same cats were shaved multiple times.

NBC29 reported the cats were not feral and were clearly pets and well-groomed.

Fliers were placed around neighborhoods searching for the perpetrators and asking neighbors to help by contacting the police department.

