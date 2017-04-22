Small Bust? Shop 16 Figure-Flattering Suits to Enhance What You’ve Got

Swimsuit shopping is a unique battle for anyone, especially if you’re self-conscious about being smaller up top. Arm yourself with tricks and you’ll be able to stroll seaside with confidence.

Flaunt what you have, and fake what you don’t. If you’re looking to create more cleavage, opt for an underwire bra top (or padding). A structured top will shape what you have, while padded cups can actively fake more if that’s the look you’re after.

Distract, distract, distract. Ruffles, bold prints, and splashes of color are all far busier than a simple, solid suit and can claim an onlooker’s attention.

Embrace what you can wear. Tiny tops and unique shapes are cute but often spell disaster for women with larger chests. Trendy styles are easy to conquer when support isn’t mandatory, so go ahead and play around with fun cuts.

Now that you’re up to speed, just read on to shop the cutest suits for small-busted beach babes.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Swimsuits-Your-Body-Shape-Small-Bust-16316303

Share

More Celebrity News: