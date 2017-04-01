Selena Gomez and Mom Mandy Show Off Their Unbreakable Bond in 1 Very Cute Way

Without Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why would not exist. The unstoppable mother-daughter pair celebrated their roles as executive producers on the teen drama at the show’s LA premiere on Thursday, where they hit the red carpet in style. Selena rocked a gorgeous, glowing orange gown, while her mom stuck with classic black, and both sported a matching shade of bright blue nail polish that a character wears in the show. Cute, right? The “Only You” singer then posed for photos with lead actors Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford before giggling in a group photo with the rest of the cast.

During the event, Mandy was about her daughter’s permanent glow, which she credited to the brief break Selena took from the spotlight last year. “I think it was actually [from] taking a break,” she said. “You asked what it is [like] to feel like you’re in this world, we’re in a bubble. It’s not a real world. You don’t really realize it until you go out of this bubble and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK.’” We can’t wait to see where the globe-trotting pop star shows up next!

