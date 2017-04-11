See Every Item in the Lorac x Pirates of the Caribbean Collection

Earlier this year, prestige makeup brand Lorac Cosmetics revealed on Instagram that in anticipation of the May release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, it’d be releasing a collaboration inspired by the film. We finally have a look at the eight-piece launch! In the mix are an astronomy-themed blush and highlighter palette (glow like the stars!), double-ended lip colors (including an edgy blue hue), and an eye palette complete with a smudgy eyeliner to re-create Jack Sparrow’s iconic look. Needless to say, fans of limited-edition beauty swag will need these items in their stashes. Keep reading to see the entire collection, then shop the pre-sale here!

43392798

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Lorac-Cosmetics-Pirates-Caribbean-Collection-43396629

Share

More Celebrity News: