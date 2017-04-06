Sean Lowe Posts Adorable Clip of Son Samuel Waving Goodbye: ‘I’ve Become That Annoying Parent’

Samuel Thomas is only 9 months old, but he’s already got the polite departure gesture down.

In a video posted to his dad Sean Lowe‘s Instagram account Wednesday, the baby boy smiles and waves while his dad holds him and encourages him.

“Here’s a video of a baby waving goodbye,” The Bachelor alum captioned the adorable moment, where wife Catherine Giudici Lowe can be heard saying from behind the camera, ” ‘Bye bye,’ lovey! Say ‘bye bye!’ ”

“I’ve become that annoying parent haven’t I?” adds Lowe, 33, in the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lowe and Giudici Lowe, 30, met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where Lowe proposed to his now-wife in the season finale. The couple tied the knot a year later in a live televised ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, where Lowe’s father Jay served as officiant.

The Dallas-based spouses announced their first child on the way in December 2015, sharing sweet snaps of themselves lounging, with Lowe’s hand over his wife’s belly.

“It’s happening! I’m going to be a dad!” Lowe captioned his photo.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Since Samuel arrived, his parents have been using social media to mark his milestones — and provide their followers with tons of adorable photos.

“Watching @rangers on opening day with my boy for the very first time,” Lowe captioned a Monday snap of himself and his son, with the latter outfitted in a pint-sized Texas Rangers jersey and baseball cap.

“Hope it’s the first of thousands we watch together over the years,” the proud dad added.

Via: http://people.com/babies/sean-lowe-son-samuel-waving-goodbye/

Share

More Celebrity News: