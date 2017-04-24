Scott Baio Pens a Touching Note to Former Costar and Ex Erin Moran After Her Death

Actress Erin Moran has died at the age of 56. The star, who was best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham in Happy Days, was found unresponsive at her Indiana home on Saturday, Us Weekly reports. Authorities responded to a 911 call to the home and pronounced her dead at the scene. “An autopsy is pending,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press in a statement.

Erin also appeared on the Happy Days spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi, with Scott Baio, the ’80s hit series The Love Boat, 1986′s Murder, She Wrote, and 2010′s Not Another B Movie. Ron Howard, who played Erin’s brother on Happy Days, tweeted his condolences shortly after the news broke, writing, “Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens.”

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf

— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Scott also paid tribute to his former costar and ex-girlfriend on Facebook on Sunday. “May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote. Scott and Erin dated in the late ’80s, and he later claimed on his 2007 reality TV show, Scott Baio Is 45 . . . and Single, that he lost his virginity to Erin when they were teenagers. Erin is survived by her husband, Steve Fleischmann.

