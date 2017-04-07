Scarlett Johansson on Ivanka Trump’s Political Strategy: “Screw That”

Scarlett Johansson may have mocked Ivanka Trump’s involvement in politics during a funny Saturday Night Live skit, but the actress is clearly taking Trump seriously. At the Women in the World Summit on Thursday, April 6, Johansson sat down with Arianna Huffington to discuss Trump’s recent interview, where she addressed claims that she’s “complicit” in her father’s agenda — and the actress had some strong opinions on those comments.

In Trump’s interview with Gayle King, she addressed the fact that just because she does not take to social media to discuss every political issue does not mean she doesn’t care. Trump said that the public now knows her as the official assistant to the president, but said, “I think most of the impact I have, over time, most people will not actually know about.” It seems that’s what really irked Johansson about the interview.

“If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly,” Johansson said. “And yesterday, she said something which I found particularly disappointing. She said the biggest influence she could have or change that she could make would actually be behind closed doors, so nobody would actually know that she made this change. I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s empowering,’” Johansson said sarcastically.

Johansson continued: “Powerful women are so concerned they’re going to be seen in this unflattering light. It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned [with appearances]. Screw that. It’s so old-fashioned, it’s so uninspired, and actually really cowardly.”

