Samantha Bee Toasts the Free Press in First NTWHCD Promo

Get ready to celebrate the free with Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

The topical TBS late-night comedy series has released the first promo for Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As previously announced, the inaugural event will take place in Washington D.C. on April 29 — the same night as the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which President Donald Trump will not be attending — and will air as a special installment of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee that night, too.

“Traditionally, the White House Correspondents’ Association toasts the president of the United States,” says Bee in the promo, which begins with her inserting herself into dinners of years past. “But this year, a lot of people’s plans changed. So we’re throwing a party to toast the free press — while we still have one.”

In addition to bringing “surprises, music, food, and laughter,” the event also hopes that it might trick viewers into learning something, specifically “how screwed we’d be without a free press,” according to a press release. And in keeping with the spirit of the evening, all of the proceeds will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s Not the White House Correspondents Dinner special will air Saturday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.

