Sam Hunt’s Fiancée Blushes 50 Shades of Red During His Adorable ACMs Performance

Your significant other might hold the door open for you or bring you flowers every now and then, but have they ever walked off a stage during a live performance of their popular hit song to sit in the audience with you? No? Then we’ll go ahead and assume you aren’t dating country singer Sam Hunt. Hannah Lee Fowler, however, most definitely is, and she had all eyes on her when her fiancé performed “Body Like a Back Road” with his arm around her at the ACM Awards on Sunday night. The couple, who got engaged in January, looked absolutely smitten (Hannah could barely stop blushing!) and later posed for photographers backstage. Chivalry truly isn’t dead, you guys.

