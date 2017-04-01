Russell Brand Opens Up About His Short-Lived Marriage to Katy Perry

Russell Brand was married to Katy Perry from October 2010 to July 2012, and it appears he still holds a special place in his heart for her. During a recent appearance on W Channel’s John Bishop: In Conversation With, the 41-year-old comedian reflected on their short-lived marriage, saying that it was difficult to safeguard their relationship from “external influences” because Katy was “obviously very, very occupied and very busy” and that he was “occupied and busy [though] not to the same degree.” Despite their split, Russell says, “I still feel very warm towards her.” Katy recently dated Orlando Bloom, while Russell is a father to 4-month-old daughter Mabel with partner Laura Gallacher.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Russell-Brand-Talks-About-Katy-Perry-John-Bishop-Show-43381520

