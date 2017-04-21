Ronald Reagan’s Son: Men Could Sue Women Who Wear Low-Cut Dresses for ‘Sexual Arousal’

Taking to social media to seemingly defend the recently-fired Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Michael Reagan – the son of former President Ronald Reagan – sent a series of tweets about sexual harassment that many have deemed offensive.

Reagan – who serves as the president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation – tweeted early Friday, “Hot Choclare used to be a compliment on your looks today it is called sexual harassment..@oreillyfactor.”

He added in another Tweet, “If women are going to wear low cut dresses that show cleavage don’t be harassed when we men look.Or shld we sue for sexual arousal?”

Reagan is the adopted son of the former president and actress Jane Wyman.

On Wednesday, 21st Century Fox issued a statement stating that the network and O’Reilly have agreed that he wouldn’t return following mounting sexual harassment allegations. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that five women were paid a collective $13 million for agreeing not to file lawsuits or speak publicly about allegations that O’Reilly harassed them.

Another woman who has since come forward, Perquita Burgess, told The View on Thursday that while working as a temp at Fox News, O’Reilly once called her “hot chocolate” – likely the comment Reagan, 72, was referencing.

Many social media users criticized Reagan’s tweets. Wrote one, “It is unprofessional and abusive to make sexually loaded comments about fellow coworkers, especially subordinates. What’s so complicated?”

Said a Twitter user, “This tweet insults the majority of men that actually have self control & understand women’s bodies aren’t just for their sexual arousal.

Echoed another, “Always the blame game. How exhaustingly stupid & insulting 2 all the men out there that actually have self control.”

In a Wednesday statement, O’Reilly called all claims of sexual harassment “unfounded,” adding, “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

