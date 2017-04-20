Robert De Niro Feels Good Selecting Clive Davis’ Documentary to Kickoff Tribeca Film Festival: ‘This is The Way It Should Be’

Robert De Niro revealed why the new Clive Davis documentary was chosen to kick off the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Because we felt that he being who he is, and plus being a New Yorker, plus who he represents in the music world, this is the way it should be at Radio City Music Hall,” the 73-year-old actor told PEOPLE exclusively Wednesday night in New York on the red carpet prior to the world premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

The Chris Perkel-directed documentary is derived from the five-time Grammy-winning Hall of Famer’s 2013 memoir, The Soundtrack of My Life.

During his nearly five decades as a record producer and executive, Davis, 80, has discovered and nurtured the likes of Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, and many others. He also guided the careers of pal Barry Manilow, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Kenny G, Jennifer Hudson, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

De Niro told PEOPLE how the Tribeca Film Festival has evolved since he founded it with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, saying, “With all the technology, things are changing as far as how stories are told.”

The Tribeca Film Festival will run until April 30th.

Via: http://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-clive-davis-tribeca/

