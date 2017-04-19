Riverdale’s Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘It’s Something I’m Still Processing’

After getting candid about her sexuality one week ago, Shannon Purser has come out as bisexual.

The actress, who has been featured on Stranger Things and Riverdale, shared an emotional message on Twitter Tuesday evening after receiving backlash for a now-deleted tweet directed to fans of the CW’s Archie reboot “shipping” two of the show’s main female characters, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, who locked lips in a previous episode.

“I don’t normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends,” Purser, 19, wrote in her lengthy post.

“It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much. I’m very very new to the LGBT community,” she continued.

In reference to her previous tweet, Purser responded with an apology.

“I have never ever wanted to alienate anyone and my tweet was thoughtless,” the star penned. “I wasn’t referring to all the beronica shippers, just the ones who had particularly cruel to me personally. Either way, it wasn’t a wise or kind thing to say and I’m disappointed in myself.”

Concluding, “I apologize to those who were hurt.”

Purser previously admitted to her Twitter followers that she had anxiety about her sexuality, also revealing what she wishes she’d known earlier in her journey.

“I know what it’s like to have anxiety about it,” she tweeted on Apr. 11. “Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary… But it’s gonna be OK. You’re going to be OK. No, you’re going to be great.”

