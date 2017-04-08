Refresh Your Entire Beauty Routine With This 30-Day Detox Challenge

Imagine waking up every morning to a vanity filled with safe beauty products, bacteria-free makeup tools, and an eco-friendly approach to your regimen. It sounds relaxing, clean . . . and kind of daunting. A green beauty routine means avoiding harsh chemicals and instead favoring natural ingredients packed with inherent skincare benefits, and while it can be difficult to fully commit to it at first, now’s the time.

“There is really a lot at stake, especially when you consider that women use 12 products a day on average,” says Tina Sigurdson, who supports consumer education on safe cosmetics for the Environmental Working Group. She recommends women stop and think about what we put on our skin, eyes, and mouth in order to avoid harmful ingredients that can disrupt normal hormone or other bodily functions. Your appearance and overall health will be better for it. But it’s hard to know where to start.

This 30-step challenge will help you do just that, putting you on the path to a cleaner beauty routine. It’s filled with natural DIY remedies, product recommendations, and simple lifestyle changes you need for a total refresh. There’s an antioxidant-rich matcha mask that will rid your face of free radicals and plenty of low-tech antiaging tips, like swapping out your pillowcase for something silky. You can even try an armpit detox! Complete each phase, and you’ll be closer to nourished skin and a toxin-free makeup collection. You can get there in just a month, if you tackle one step each day.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Skincare-Detox-Tips-43371579

