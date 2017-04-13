Reformation Launched a Swimsuit Line, So Say Bye to Your Money

Need a new bikini, you say? Well, Reformation has answered your call and launched its first-ever swimsuit collection. The cult brand — popular with fashion girls like Emily Ratajkowski — released bikinis and one-pieces ranging from $78 (for a bottom) to $168. The vintage-inspired silhouettes include solid color options and trendy Spring prints like gingham. If you haven’t booked that vacation, we suggest doing it now, because the swimsuits below deserve a ‘gram or two from the beach. Read on to see Reformation’s newest offerings and shop them ASAP.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Reformation-Swimsuits-Spring-2017-43405383

