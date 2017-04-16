We’re used to gawking over photos of Queen Letizia of Spain every time she steps out to attend an official event, but this time, we barely even noticed her amazing powder blue coat. It was all about her two daughters: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The two little princesses have grown up so much since the family’s 2016 Easter appearance at the Cathedral in Palma de Mallorca that we almost didn’t recognize them. They looked mature and so stylish in their mid-length navy blue and red coats, and even took time to shake their fans’ hands before making their way into mass with their parents and grandmother, Queen Sofía. Keep reading to see more photos of the princesses’ Easter day.

