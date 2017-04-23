Queen Letizia Wore the Shirt No Other Royal Could Ever Pull Off — You’ll Want to See It!

Excuse us while we freak out over Queen Letizia of Spain’s amazing Spring look. Sure, her pants are simple black slacks and her heels are just pumps, but her off-the-shoulder white shirt makes the entire look, not to mention her amazing, voluminous blowout.

The royal showed off her smooth shoulders in a move we’ve yet to see any other queen or princess pull at an official event. She is proving once again that no rules apply to her as she continues to shock us with her risky fashion choices, wearing pieces we’d actually want to steal from her closet and wear right away. Look ahead for more photos of Queen Letizia’s shirt and to find a few links to shop for your own shirt.

