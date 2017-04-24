Psst! Did You Know 13 Reasons Why Star Ross Butler Can Sing, Too?

If you’ve watched Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Ross Butler is probably already on your radar. Not only does Ross also star as Archie’s nemesis, Reggie, on Riverdale, but it turns out he can sing, too. The 26-year-old actor often shares videos of himself covering songs on Instagram, and between his raspy voice and impressive guitar skills, we just can’t get enough. Get ready, because your crush on Ross is about to get even bigger after you hear him sing.

