Prince William and Kate Middleton Do a Low-Key Dinner With Pippa’s Future In-Laws

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Pippa Middleton’s fiancé, James Matthews, and her future in-laws, David Matthews and Jane Parker, for an intimate family dinner in London on Thursday night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were photographed leaving the home that Pippa and James share in Chelsea; William kept things casual in jeans and a button-down shirt, while Kate wore a $128 (!) floral Alice Temperley dress, black heels, and simple ponytail. Also on hand for the low-key get-together was Kate and Pippa’s brother, James, as well as James Matthews’s brother, Spencer, who starred on the British reality show Made in Chelsea and is reportedly serving as best man in James and Pippa’s wedding next month. According to an onlooker, the dinner lasted for a little over three hours and the group “all seemed very happy and relaxed.” “William was smiling and chatting to Kate as they walked to their car. It looked like they had a good evening,” the source added.

41788625

Before Pippa and James tie the knot — their ceremony on May 20 will be held at her family’s local church in Berkshire — Will and Kate will be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary at the end of April. While the couple will be in attendance for Pippa’s big day, it has been reported that Kate will not act as maid of honor in an effort not to upstage the blushing bride. Instaead, she will likely do a reading at the ceremony, and her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also be involved: “Princess Charlotte is going to be one of the flower girls,” a source told Us Weekly back in December. “They’re planning for Prince George to be a page boy.”

42473193

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-William-Kate-Middleton-Leaving-Pippa-House-2017-43383267

Share

More Celebrity News: