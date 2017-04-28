In a shocking twist, police are now searching for a second suspect following Chris Soules arrest for fleeing the scene of a fatal accident. In the mean time, authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the former Bachelor star via an electronic ankle monitor.

The post Police Searching For Second Supect In Chris Soules’ Fatal Car Crash appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/chris-soules-car-crash-police-search-second-suspect/

Share

More Celebrity News: