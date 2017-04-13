Pink Breastfeeds Her Son While Exercising: ‘Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!’

Pink is never too tired to feed her little guy, even during a hike.

The pop star posted a selfie breastfeeding her 3-month-old son, Jameson Moon, while on a hike on Wednesday.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer smiled at the camera as she hashtagged #normalizebreastfeedingyo in the photo’s caption.

“Hiking makes us thirsty!” she captioned the photo. “#happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son. In late February, Pink shared a snapshot of herself with her daughter, Willow Sage, 5, cuddling with her and her brother.

“‘I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter,’” began the caption, taking from a poem by Rumi, whom Pink credits in the text. “‘Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.’”

Pink is no stranger to breastfeeding, having partaken in it with Willow when she was a baby. And though Jameson’s first teeth haven’t come in yet, hopefully for his mom’s sake, he takes after his big sister when they do.

“She’s got six teeth,” Pink said of Willow in 2012, “but she’s not a biter.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/pink-breastfeeds-son-while-hiking/

Share

More Celebrity News: