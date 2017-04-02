Photographic Evidence That Goldie Hawn’s Laugh Is Completely Infectious
During Goldie Hawn’s appearance on Inside the Actor’s Studio in 2008, host James Lipton remarked that the world adores Goldie, in part “for her laugh.” If you’ve ever heard the Snatched actress and longtime Hollywood icon unleash one of her trademark giggles, then you know exactly what he means. With a killer sense of humor to boot, we really can’t get enough Goldie, and clearly neither can anyone else.
