PHOTO: Joe Biden’s Assist at NBA Game Is Sure to Make You Smile

Former Vice President Joe Biden sat courtside on Wednesday as the Washington Wizards took on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. And he even got in on the action.

In one photo from the night, 74-year-old Biden sported a wide smile after he passed an out-of-bounds ball to a referee. After the display, Biden went back to sharing a few laughs with Mark Ein, a venture capitalist turned tennis team owner, according to ABC News.

Earlier in the night, the politician received a warm welcome from game-goers when footage of Biden flashed across the video board, according to the Washington Post. The crowd stood and cheered while appearing to look at Biden up on the screen.

Throughout the game, Biden laughed, watched attentively and even gave a standing ovation of his own as he enjoyed the competition.

Standing ovation and by far loudest applause of the playoffs at the Phone Booth for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/01oONM3HcM — Barno (@DCBarno) April 26, 2017

here’s the exact moment that I knew the Wizards were going to win. pic.twitter.com/SW00umTbMC — Danny (@recordsANDradio) April 27, 2017

Naturally, Twitter was soon filled with clips and videos of the beloved politician.

Biden seems to be the poster child for Internet-breaking moments. Last month, he cemented himself as the Internet’s sweetheart when a photo of him meeting a 4-month-old golden retriever named Biden hit the web.

“I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official,” Sydney, Biden’s owner, told BuzzFeed News.

Biden still has a serious side, though. Earlier on Wednesday, the former vice president spoke candidly to students at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, urging college students to combat sexual assault, according to the Post.

“Change the culture. You can do it,” he said. “College campuses are communities. And the place where people’s attitudes are affected, changed, altered, impacted, are within communities.”

