Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Have a Romantic Date Night After Their Split

There might be hope for Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin’s romance after all. The couple, who ended their four-year relationship in March, recently enjoyed a dinner date at Madeo restaurant in LA on April 6. The former couple looked to be in good spirits as they chatted outside the restaurant, and like a true gentleman, Paul even opened Phoebe’s car door for her. While the two reportedly remain good friends, their recent outings together have certainly raised a few eyebrows. After holding hands during their stroll through the farmers market last month, The Originals actress added even more fuel to the “are they back together” fire by posting a snapshot of Paul on Instagram.

