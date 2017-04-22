Paris Jackson Spends a Silly Day Goofing Off With Godfather Macaulay Culkin

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Paris Jackson and godfather Macaulay Culkin are really getting into the Easter spirit, even if they’re a few days late. The 19-year-old up-and-coming model shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of her sitting on the Home Alone actor’s lap while wearing a pair of bunny ears, captioned simply with the bunny emoji. The last time the pair got together was back in December, when Paris treated him to a holiday-themed pedicure. This time around, though, she skipped painting his toes and went right for his face. Paris’s Instagram Story showed her swiping some neon orange paint onto the 36-year-old’s forehead as part of a Lion King gag before she, Macaulay, and another friend tried on a bunch of silly hats.

Although Paris and her younger brothers, Prince and Blanket (born Prince Michael Jackson II), spent most of their lives out of the spotlight following their father’s death in 2009, the elder siblings have slowly but surely been stepping out in Hollywood. In addition to hitting up star-studded parties and being crowned the new It model, Paris recently gave a revealing interview to Rolling Stone about the ups and downs she’s faced over the years. Luckily she has plenty of friends to keep her grounded even though her star is on the rise, including Stranger Things‘s Millie Bobby Brown, whom she shared a cute photo with earlier on Thursday. Millie joined Paris and Macaulay later on that night and performed Adele’s “Someone Like You” on a piano in front of the group. Thankfully Paris documented the whole musical moment on her Instagram Story, where she declared, “this girls got pipes!”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Paris-Jackson-Macaulay-Culkin-Instagram-Photo-April-2017-43454835

