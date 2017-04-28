Paris Jackson Says Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why Is ‘An Extremely Triggering Thing To Watch’

Paris Jackson is giving her followers some advice about Netflix’s controversial show, 13 Reasons Why.

The model and actress, 19, came across a now-viral Tumblr post (it has nearly 95,000 notes on Tumblr) warning away potential viewers from the show, claiming it “was incredibly irresponsibly handled and puts people in very real danger.”

Jackson, who revealed to Rolling Stone in January that she had attempted suicide “multiple times,” wrote her own opinion on the show in an Instagram post Thursday, saying, “This is really important to spread towards people that are struggling with depression or anxiety, self-harm, and or suicidal thoughts.”

“This show was an amazing way to get the message across to bullies that they need to stop doing what they are doing,” Jackson continued. “It really did a good job of showing how impactful words and actions can be to other human beings. you can’t just do or say things to people without thinking about how it will affect them.”

Despite the ways it could be helpful in addressing topics such as rape, suicide and, bullying, Jackson addressed the negative affects watching tough scenes on the show could have for viewers, writing, “it is also an extremely triggering thing to watch.”

“lease only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she added. “if you are struggling please don’t watch it. if you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.”

The Star actress suffered through deeply difficult times since the death of her father, superstar Michael Jackson, in 2009.

“It was just self-hatred,” she told the magazine about her suicide attempts. “Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris on Her Father’s Legacy, Being Bullied and Those Claims She’s Not Really His Daughter

She also revealed she was suffering from low self-esteem, and opened up about being sexually assaulted at the age of 14 by a Adding to her depression and inner turmoil, Jackson says that she was sexually assaulted by a significantly older “complete stranger,” declining to give “too many details.”

Jackson declined to give any other interviews following her cover of Rolling Stone, but a source close to her told PEOPLE, “Paris is doing great. She’s been working to hone her creative passions for the past few years and is excited to be building a platform to share those in a more public forum.”

“She’s not just another celebrity spawn yearning to create a spotlight of her own, and people will be surprised by her genuine talent,” the source continued. “She’s very passionate about helping to create a better world and improving the lives of those facing struggles, and by sharing her creative talents with the world, she knows she will be able to create a larger platform to help others and spread her activism.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/paris-jackson-13-reasons-why/

Share

More Celebrity News: