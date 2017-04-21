Orlando Bloom Wishes Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr a Happy Birthday: ‘An Amazing Mother, Co-Parent and Friend’

Happy birthday, Miranda Kerr!

The supermodel celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday, and among the well-wishers was her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom, who posted a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the mother of their 6-year-old son, Flynn.

“#HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother, co-parent and friend,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote in the caption of a photo that showcased a wooden sign that read, “I u mum.”

Bloom, 40, and Kerr married in 2010 and welcomed their son a year later. The couple divorced in 2013, but have remained close friends and actively worked together as co-parents.

Kerr is engaged to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, who she began dating in 2015.

The Victoria’s Secret model celebrated her birthday with two cakes and birthday cards, including a mini-piano show that she posted on Snapchat (which included a filter of her that read, “Happy birthday, Miranda!” likely made by Spiegel).

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/orlando-bloom-miranda-kerr-birthday/

Share

More Celebrity News: