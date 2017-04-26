Oops! Serena Williams’s Pregnancy Announcement Was Actually an Accident

Serena Williams got candid with Gayle King about her pregnancy and the future of her tennis career during Tuesday’s Ted Talks conference in Canada. The tennis champ — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian — revealed that her baby bump Snapchat photo was actually sent out to the world by accident. “It was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” Serena explained. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and . . . 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].” Still, that hasn’t stopped her from documenting her pregnancy journey. “Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s OK,” she said.

Serena also touched on the future of her tennis career once the baby arrives, saying, “Roger Federer is older than me and he’s still winning everything. My baby’s going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me.” Serena recently returned from a romantic vacation in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, with the Reddit cofounder, and while there, she penned a touching letter for her baby on Instagram. “My Dearest Baby,” she captioned a selfie showing off her growing tummy. “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.”

