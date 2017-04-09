Once You See Lady Gaga Rockin’ These Denim Boots, You’ll Want a Pair For Yourself

I’ll admit, I haven’t always been the biggest fan of denim, but the latest denim trend has won me over. Everyone from Rihanna to Kim Kardashian has been rocking this season’s go-to fabric on their feet, of all places. Thigh-high denim boots have become a fun and eccentric twist for notable stars and fashion bloggers alike to incorporate denim material into their effortless street style.

Last Fall, Lady Gaga was spotted strutting her stuff in New York City sporting a pair of distressed thigh-high denim boots and fringed daisy dukes, complete with a pastel pink leather jacket and her now signature wide-brimmed pink fedora. Keep reading to see how some of your other favorite celebs pulled off the current denim boot trend, and shop the look for less.

