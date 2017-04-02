Once You See How the Kardashians Throw Weddings, You’ll Want to Start Planning Your Own

As we all know, nobody throws a wedding like a Kardashian (except for maybe the royals). Khloé Kardashian famously tied the knot with former Lakers player Lamar Odom after one month of dating in 2009, while Kim’s wedding to Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries in 2011 included a 196-foot-long custom white runner and three dress changes. Still, nothing quite compares to Kim and Kanye West’s extravagant fete that spanned two cities and two days. With wedding season in full swing, take a walk down memory lane and look back at all the Kardashian family weddings.

