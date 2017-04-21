Now You Can Hack Starbucks’s New Cherry Pie Frappuccino at Home

It seems like Starbucks is making an exciting menu announcement every couple of days — it can be hard to keep up! When we saw the news about the limited-edition American Cherry Pie Frappuccino only available in Japan, we knew we had to find a way to try it ASAP. Now you can get a taste of Summer with this copycat recipe and taste the tangy cherry compote, sweet vanilla Frapp, and flaky pie crust lid. There’s never been a Frappuccino this fun before! For more delicious Starbucks recipes, you need to try these secret menu Frappuccinos.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Starbucks-Cherry-Pie-Frappuccino-Recipe-43444724

