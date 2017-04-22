Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Naked and Dance Around Together, Because Sure

Nikki Bella made good on her promise to get completely naked if she and her twin sister, Brie, reached 500,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel. In early April, Nikki vowed that she and her new fiancé, fellow WWE star John Cena, would show off their birthday suits if their fans came through. And came through they did, as their goal was reached within days. On Friday, the couple posted a video of themselves stripping off their clothes and dancing naked around their house. But that’s not all. John, who custom-designed Nikki’s stunning engagement ring to reflect their romance, actually farts while bending down to pick up his sign for the video. Honestly, just watch the whole thing to see for yourself.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nikki-Bella-John-Cena-Dancing-Naked-Video-43456108

