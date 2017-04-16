Nicole Richie Really Regrets These Tattoos: “I Was a 19-Year-Old Idiot”

Nicole Richie has come a long way since her The Simple Life days; the 35-year-old is now a wife, a mother of two, an accomplished fashion designer, and she has zero regrets about her “wild child” past. While Nicole isn’t going to apologize for who she is, she does regret a couple of tattoos she got when she was a teenager. Read on to find out which tattoos Nicole refers to as “embarrassing and desperate.”

22898820

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nicole-Richie-Tattoos-43434787

Share

More Celebrity News: