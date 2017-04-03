New Series Unmasks Princess Diana’s Biggest Legacy She Left Behind

Before Princess Diana‘s fatal car crash in 1997, the 36-year-old was turning heads with her charity work. But a new series by Reelz will show what she will be most remembered for.

“One of Diana’s biggest legacies is that she could attract attention like nobody else to all these incredible charities,” Nancy O’Dell said in the sneak peek. “She really paved the way for other celebrities who bring attention to causes today like George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Bono.”

However, the episode will go on to uncover her greatest legacy of all — her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry — who have captivated the world since they were born.

Watch the video above to get an inside look at what experts will reveal about her children.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Princess Diana will air Monday, April 3, at 9ET/PT on Reelz.

